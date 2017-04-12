EBRD: Azerbaijan has huge potential in sphere of renewables

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan has a huge potential in the sphere of renewables, said Aida Sitdikova, EBRD director for energy in Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia.

She made the remarks during the 4th Caspian Energy Forum in Baku April 12.

Emphasizing the ongoing activities in the sphere of renewables in Georgia and Turkey, Sitdikova noted that EBRD hopes to see similar dynamics in Azerbaijan.

"We would like to come to Azerbaijan and work here," she added.

Further, Sitdikova talked about the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Gas is a means of transition to renewables, she said, adding that this is the reason why the European Commission backs this project.

It is beneficial for new economies and it allows Europe to diversify its supply routes, said Sitdikova.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

