Azerbaijan looks to expand ICT use in business

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies will create a working group on expanding the use of ICT in business, said Elmir Velizade, the country’s deputy minister of transport, communication and high technologies.

He made the remarks at the Caspian Energy Forum 2017, held in Baku on Apr. 12.

Velizade noted that the ministry is conducting active work to increase export potential of the country in the ICT sphere.

“The development of this sphere is a priority for Azerbaijan, where modern technologies are used widely in all spheres. Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of use of mobile communications. About 78 percent of population has access to internet, and most of them use broadband services,” said the deputy minister.

Azerbaijan, he said, is interested in cooperation with states of the Caspian region in ICT sphere and the Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway (TASIM) is the platform for such cooperation. Negotiations are underway with Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan on the project’s implementation.

Velizade said that as part of the expansion of international cooperation, Azerbaijan will be represented soon at the international forums and exhibitions in Belarus (TIBO 2017, on Apr. 18-21) and Moscow (Sviaz 2017, on Apr. 25-28).

“Azerbaijan, for the first time, will participate at the Sviaz 2017 exhibition as a partner country,” added the deputy minister.

