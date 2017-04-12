Iran, Italy FMs discuss outcomes of G7 summit

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, have discussed the outcome of the recent G7 summit as well as regional and international developments over phone.



During the conversation, Angelino Alfano briefed Zarif about the outcomes of the recent G7 summit, IRNA news agency reported.



Zarif described the US missile attack on Syria as “unacceptable” and called for forming a fact-finding committee to probe into a chemical attack on a rebel-held town in Syria.



A suspected chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Syria last week left 89 people dead.



In response to the chemical attack on the rebel-held town, dozens of US missiles hit Shayrat airfield in western Syrian province of Homs.