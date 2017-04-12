OPEC expects increase in non-OPEC oil supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

OPEC expects oil supply in non-OPEC countries to grow by 0.58 million barrels per day to average 57.89 million barrels per day in 2017, the cartel said in its Monthly Oil Market Report published April 12.

The forecast was revised up by 176,000 barrels per day due to higher than expected growth in the US and lesser contractions in Colombia and China.

The 2017 growth forecast for the US was revised up again by 0.20 million barrels per day to average 0.54 million barrels per day due to expected higher rig counts, and higher well completions, as well as greater access for producers to land and capital.

Offsetting some of this increase are downward revisions to expected growth in Canada and Brazil has been adjusted down by 53,000 barrels per day and 56,000 barrels per day, respectively.

OPEC noted that from the supply point of view, it is evident that there are many projects waiting to come on stream in the coming years. The period 2017-2019 is likely to see the largest production increase from mega projects in the industry’s history.

“Large projects in Brazil, Russia, Canada and the Gulf of Mexico are expected to reach completion and add to global supply between 2017 and 2019. Combined with new shale output, these projects could add another 1 million barrels per day in the coming years,” the report said.

The cartel noted that many of these projects, costing billions of dollars and taking many years to bring online, were initiated back when oil prices traded at $100/barrel.

The forecast for non-OPEC supply in 2017 will also depend on how much the US tight oil production improves in the coming months. Most sources anticipate a rebound in shale oil output this year, supported by the oil price recovery and the capital spending increases in this sector, the report said.

On a country-by-country basis, the main contributors for growth in 2017 are expected to be the US with 0.54 million barrels per day, Brazil with 0.21 million barrels per day, Canada with 0.21 million barrels per day, Kazakhstan with 0.14 million barrels per day, Africa other mainly Ghana with 0.05 million barrels per day, Russia with 0.04 million barrels per day and Congo with 0.03 million barrels per day.

On the flip slide, declines are envisaged in Mexico with 0.18 million barrels per day, China with 0.16 million barrels per day, Azerbaijan with 0.07 million barrels per day, Indonesia with 0.05 million barrels per day as well as Oman and Norway are anticipated to each decline by 0.04 million barrels per day.

