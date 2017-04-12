Building collapses in Baku: 2 died, 4 injured

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A building under construction of the “Green City” recreational center has collapsed in Baku’s Sabail district, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations Apr. 12.

Two people died and four others were injured as a result of the event.

Rescuers have pulled two dead bodies out from the rubble, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry told Trend.

One of the injured has received first aid at the scene, and three others have been taken to the Baku Clinical Medical Center.