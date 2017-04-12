Explosion at CNG fueling station in Iran kills one, injures two

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



An explosion at a compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station in the Iranian southern city of Shiraz has killed one and left two more injured.



Colonel Yousef Malekzadeh, the head of the provincial police, has said that the fuel tank of a vehicle which was fueling up, exploded, ISNA news agency reported.



Malekzadeh added that the experts are still probing into the incident.



The incident heavily damaged the station and two other vehicles, the report added.