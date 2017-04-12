Gazprom to buy Uzbek gas for $125 per 1,000 cubic meters

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 12

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Russia’s Gazprom will be purchasing gas from Uzbekistan for $125 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to a message released by Gazprom Export LLC.

The total value of the gas contract between Gazprom and Uzbekistan will be $2.5 billion.

In early April, Uzbekistan and Gazprom signed a contract, under which the Russian company, starting from 2018, will annually buy four billion cubic meters of gas from Uzbekistan within five years.

The document was signed by Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Gulomjon Ibragimov.