Blast hits textile mill in Turkey, workers suffer smoke inhalation

2017-04-12 18:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

A blast occurred in a textile mill in the Cerkezkoy District of Turkey’s Tekirdag Province.

Twenty-nine mill workers suffered smoke inhalation and were sent to the nearest hospitals, Turkish media outlets reported.

The district was alarmed against possible leakage of chemicals.