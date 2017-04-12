Tehran decries EU human rights sanctions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Bahram Qasemi has criticized the recent EU decision on extending sanctions against Tehran over “human rights violations”.

“The EU has turned a blind eye on the reality of citizen rights in Iran,” IRNA news agency quoted Qasemi as saying Apr. 12.

He further said the EU’s policy of imposing sanctions against Iran is a “failure and inefficient”.

The EU earlier on April 11 announced that it had prolonged until April 13, 2018 its travel ban and asset freeze on 82 Iranian individuals and one entity as well as a ban on the bloc’s exports of certain equipment to Iran.