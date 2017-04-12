Ahmadinejad to weaken right, left, but boost democracy: former MP

2017-04-12 19:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, Apr. 12

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

By running for president in the upcoming elections, ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will weaken both the conservative and reformist parties of Iran, but his presence has the potential to help boost democracy, former reformist MP Mehdi Ayati believes.

“It is an interesting thing that happened. If officials manage to handle things correctly and keep the atmosphere democratic, there will be nothing to worry about. Ahmadinejad’s running for president can even carry good omens and may become the harbinger of some renovation in politics of Iran,” Ayati told Trend April 12.

Despite having been implicitly advised by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei not to run, Ahmadinejad on April 12 appeared in the Interior Ministry and signed up for candidacy.

Along with Ahmadinejad, Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei, his former advisor, and Hamid Baqaei, his former head of office – both controversial figures in Iran’s political arena – signed up as well.

“Ahmadinejad’s grand tactic is based on the doctrine of shock and awe, according to which he displays great feats of unpredicted and unbelievable acts to disturb the status quo and use the resultant situation,” the former MP went on to say.

“The challenging situation that results from using this tactic is the situation of electoral debate. Tapping the secrets he has, Ahmadinejad will be able to seriously challenge both President Hassan Rouhani and the conservative front,” said Ayati.