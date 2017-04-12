FM: Azerbaijan keeps all rights to restore territorial integrity by all possible means

2017-04-12 19:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan retains all the rights to restore its violated territorial integrity by all possible means if negotiations don’t yield any results, said Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He was addressing a meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of Visegrad (V4) Group and Eastern Partnership (EaP), being held in Warsaw, Poland, Apr. 12.

The future of EaP strongly depends on lasting security, peace and stability in the regions that have suffered from conflicts, he said.

“Azerbaijan is interested in a negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and a roadmap based on principles of international law,” Mammadyarov noted, adding this is particularly enshrined in the Global Strategy for the EU Foreign and Security Policy 2016.

“However, the country keeps all the rights to restore its violated territorial integrity by all possible means in its disposal if already decades-old negotiations do not yield any results.”

Story still developing