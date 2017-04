US provided over $1.3B as assistance to Azerbaijan in 25 years: envoy

2017-04-12 20:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Over the past 25 years, the US provided over $1.3 billion as assistance to Azerbaijan, said US Ambassador Robert Cekuta addressing an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Azerbaijan, Apr. 12.

Story still developing