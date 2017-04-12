Kidnapper takes his own life after abducting 6 people in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A kidnapper took his own life in the Iranian northeastern city of Mashhad after taking six hostages, provincial police said.

Colonel Mohammad Boustani, the chief of the provincial police, has said that the kidnapper had abducted a mother alongside with two children as well as three relatives, ISNA news agency reported.

Following the negotiations with police, the kidnapper agreed to release the four, including the mother and two children, Colonel Mohammad Boustani added.

The kidnapper refused to surrender and planned to flee with the hostages. So, the police raided the kidnapper’s shelter. Following the police raid, the kidnapper shot himself in head, the police chief added.

All the hostages were hospitalized following the police operation, Colonel Mohammad Boustani said.