Turkey keen to host 2026 Winter Olympics

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkey will nominate its candidacy to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a rally in the Erzurum Province, the Turkish media reported Apr. 12.

Erdogan noted that preparatory work on this issue has already begun.

Earlier, Turkish MP from Erzurum, Mustafa Ilicak, said a campaign had started to nominate Erzurum for hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“In September we will send a letter of intent and an application to the International Olympic Committee,” said the MP.

The Winter Olympics in 2018 will be held in South Korea and in 2022 in China.

