Management changes in Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku OJSC

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Ali Ibrahimov has been appointed a member of Management Board and deputy chairman of Management Board of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku OJSC, says a message posted on the bank’s website.

The bank’s Management Board also includes Acting Chairman of Management Board and Head of Sales Eldar Hamidov and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Hasan Guliev.

Baku of Baku OJSC was created in 2005.