Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry starts talks with foreign donors

2017-04-12 20:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry is starting negotiations with foreign donors to carry out the work envisaged in this sphere’s “road map”, the country’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Seyfaddin Talibov told reporters in Baku Apr. 12.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 4th meeting of the Agriculture Ministry and donor organizations.

Talibov said that the meeting’s main goal is to discuss with donor organizations that for which projects, envisaged in the road map, they can provide funds or other aid.

“We think that such negotiations will allow strengthening the potential of the Agriculture Ministry and considering more deeply and comprehensively the tasks assigned us as part of the road map,” said the deputy minister.

Strategic “road maps” of Azerbaijan’s national economy are approved by the head of state in late 2016. Those documents cover priority areas for the country in the economic sphere. One of the “road maps” is dedicated to agriculture. Thanks to the implementation of measures reflected in this document, about 20,000 new jobs are planned to be created in Azerbaijan and to increase the country’s GDP by 1.2 billion manats until 2020. Direct effect on GDP of implementation of measures envisaged in the “road map” will be 575 million manats, and the indirect effect will ensure additional increase in GDP by 660 million manats.

Under the document, nine strategic goals have been defined in order to create a favorable environment, which will allow creating competitive sectors of production and processing of agricultural goods.

Investments in the amount of 1.17 billion manats are needed to reach these goals.

Main goals of the “road map” are to strengthen the stability of food security, simplify access to financial resources, improve the quality of education, develop consulting and information services, simplify the access of producers to markets, develop market infrastructure, and improve the business environment in the agricultural sector and other issues.