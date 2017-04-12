US provided over $1.3B as assistance to Azerbaijan in 25 years: envoy (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Over the past 25 years, the US provided over $1.3 billion as assistance to Azerbaijan, said US Ambassador Robert Cekuta addressing an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Azerbaijan, Apr. 12.

“This is a humanitarian assistance to help farmers, to help develop new industries, to help develop new companies, new businesses,” noted the ambassador.

“The important thing about the relationship between Azerbaijan and the US has been the people and what they have done together to build a strong relationship, as well as to help make Azerbaijan a strong, prosperous, democratic, independent country,” added Cekuta.

The diplomat said that during the 25-year period, over 6,000 Azerbaijanis have studied in the US and also Americans have come to Azerbaijan to study and work at universities.

Along with this, US education specialists, teachers and professors assisted Azerbaijanis in various educational institutions in Azerbaijan, he noted.

The ambassador also said the US has been supporting Azerbaijan in diversification of its energy supplies.

“We have continued working with Azerbaijan over 25 years and discussing the energy projects to move them forward. These projects are very important for European energy security and global energy security,” added Cekuta.