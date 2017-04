Gazprombank can help up competitiveness in Azerbaijani business

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

Russia’s Gazprombank is ready to provide the Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with the technologies that will allow them increase their competitive ability, Gazprombank First Vice President Alexander Kaznacheev said in a meeting with entrepreneurs in Baku Apr. 13.

