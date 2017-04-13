Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 115 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 115 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend Apr. 13.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Paravakar village and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district, as well as on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani positions in Alibayli and Aghbulag villages of the Tovuz district were fired at from the Armenian positions located in Chinari and Mosesgekh villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions were also fired at from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shikhlar villages of the Aghdam district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.