Russian Export Center to open trading house in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

The Russian Export Center plans to open a trading house in Azerbaijan in 2018, Nikita Gusakov, managing director for business development and underwriting at the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), said.

Gusakov, also a member of the management board at EXIAR, made the remarks at a meeting with businessmen in Baku Apr. 13.

Story still developing