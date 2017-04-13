French FM to visit Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 13

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development Jean-Marc Ayrault will arrive in Uzbekistan for an official visit on Apr. 14, the press service of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message.

During the visit, meetings are planned at the Cabinet of Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and within other formats, said the message.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov visited France in late March.

France is one of important European partners of Uzbekistan. Regular political consultations are held between the two countries’ foreign ministries. The inter-parliamentary cooperation has been established.

As it was reported earlier, in early March 2017, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved an intergovernmental Uzbek-French agreement on the establishment and activities of the French Development Agency and its subsidiary, Society for the Promotion and Participation for Economic Cooperation (PROPARCO), in Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed in December 2016 following the negotiations between Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault in Hamburg, Germany.