Klitschko: Ukraine-Azerbaijan relations should develop (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

This is very important for the relations between Kyiv and Baku, Ukraine and Azerbaijan to develop and become closer, Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko, who is on a visit in Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku Apr. 13.

Klitschko noted that during his meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, they discussed the need to develop business cooperation, relations in the spheres of culture and sports.

He also spoke about the importance of exchanging experience between the two sides in holding major international events.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Kyiv soon and it is very interesting to get the experience of Azerbaijan in order to hold the competition at a high level, added Klitschko.

