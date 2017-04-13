Oil exported by Kazakhstan up in price

2017-04-13 13:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

The price of oil exported by Kazakhstan increased by 11.7 percent in January-February 2017, Kazakh Statistics Committee said.

Prices of coal exported by the country increased by 24.1 percent in the reporting period, ferroalloy - by 19.3 percent, ores of ferrous and non-ferrous metals – by 8.6 percent, rolled steel products – by 4.7 percent, zinc - by 2.8 percent, cotton – by 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile prices of exported gas decreased by 2.3 percent, grain – by 4 percent, barley – by 3.5 percent.

In total, prices of goods exported by Kazakhstan increased by 7.5 percent in January- February 2017.

Prices of goods imported by Kazakhstan increased by 1.7 percent during the reporting period.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova