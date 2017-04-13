Turkmenistan, Italy mull prospects of energy co-op

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Italy’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Diego Ungaro, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

“Having discussed the prospects of energy cooperation between the two countries, the sides expressed interest in establishing contacts between the business structures of Turkmenistan and Italy,” said the message.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening of political and diplomatic ties, expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.