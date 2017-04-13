Kazakhstan hopes for visa facilitation with EU

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Kazakhstan hopes for facilitation of the visa regime with the EU countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a message after a meeting of the Kazakh FM Kairat Abdrakhmanov with a German Bundestag delegation, the ministry said in a message.

The delegation was led by the head of the Germany-Central Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Manfred Grund.

At the meeting, Abdrakhmanov stressed the need of further expansion of people-to-people contacts between Germany and Kazakhstan, and the EU and Kazakhstan in general, and noted that Kazakhstan is taking serious steps to this end.

The message said that early this year, Kazakhstan introduced a visa free regime for the OECD and EU nationals, holding any passport type, for a stay for a period of up to 30 days.

Kazakhstan is also taking other measures to facilitate visits of foreign investors, business delegations and tourists.

“Kazakhstan is improving the standards in the sphere of control of citizens’ documents, the country does not pose a risk of migration, and therefore counts on counter-steps from the European side to facilitate the visa regime for Kazakh citizens’ visits to the Schengen Area, which will correspond to the agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU,” the Foreign Ministry said.

