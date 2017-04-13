Ilham Aliyev receives Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-04-13 14:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 11:16)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.

The head of state recalled his recent meeting with head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko in Munich, expressing his confidence that his visit to Azerbaijan will be interesting and contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two countries, as well as between Baku and Kyiv.

Hailing good prospects for cooperation and mutual experience exchange between the two countries, President Aliyev noted that Klitschko’s visit created an opportunity for him to meet his colleagues and closely familiarize with the ongoing development processes in Baku and view sports facilities being built here.

Hailing his visit to Azerbaijan, head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko noted that he has not been to Baku for a long time and that he is deeply impressed by the beauty of the Azerbaijani capital.

He said a great preparatory work has been done in terms of expansion of cooperation between the two countries and capitals.

Klitschko then presented President Ilham Aliyev the 16th copy of a limited edition photo album about Muhammad Ali, signed by the boxing legend himself.