Klitschko: Ukraine-Azerbaijan relations should develop (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

This is very important for the relations between Kyiv and Baku, Ukraine and Azerbaijan to develop and become closer, Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko, who is on a visit in Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku Apr. 13.

Klitschko noted that during his meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, they discussed the need to develop business cooperation, relations in the spheres of culture and sports.

He also spoke about the importance of exchanging experience between the two sides in holding major international events.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Kyiv soon and it is very interesting to get the experience of Azerbaijan in order to hold the competition at a high level, added Klitschko.

He said that in general, Kyiv intends to study the experience of Azerbaijan in the area of holding big events, as Baku has hosted many international ones in recent times.

He said that Kyiv is also interested in studying Baku’s experience in the sphere of architectural changes.

The head of the Kyiv City State Administration added that it is planned to open shops selling Ukrainian products in Baku.

He also noted the importance of expanding the network of filling stations of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Ukraine.

Klitschko said that during the meetings in Baku, key spheres of cooperation were discussed and it is expected to sign agreements in those areas in the future.