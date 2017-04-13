Visegrad Group calls for progress on new Azerbaijan-EU deal

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva - Trend:

The foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group countries called for further progress in the ongoing process of negotiations with Azerbaijan over new framework agreement with the EU, according to the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group and the Eastern Partnership countries following the Apr. 12 meeting in Warsaw, Poland.

The ministers reaffirmed their strong support to the Eastern Partnership as a strategic dimension of the European Neighborhood Policy (ENP) and a key and active factor of stability and economic progress in Eastern Europe, said the statement.

They also called EU institutions for appropriate steps to keep Eastern Partnership high on the EU’s agenda according to the EU Global Strategy and ENP Review, the statement said.

The ministers recognized the wish of Azerbaijan to continue visa liberalization dialogue and expect further steps in that direction, according to the statement.

Visegrad Group or V4 is a cultural and political alliance of four Central European states –Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia – for the purposes of furthering their European integration, as well as for advancing military, economic and energy cooperation with one another.