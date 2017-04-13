Turkish travel companies plan to open new flights to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

The Turkish Summertour and Coral Travel tour operators intend to initiate flights from Azerbaijan to the Turkish city of Bodrum, the Turkish media reported Apr. 13.

Summertour is expected to initiate charter flights from Azerbaijan to Bodrum seven days a week, while Coral Travel intends to initiate flights to Bodrum twice a week from May.

Tour operators expect a lot of Azerbaijani tourists to visit Bodrum.

Summertour also plans to initiate direct flights from Azerbaijan to Turkey’s Alanya beach resort city in 2018.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, more than 600,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in 2016.

