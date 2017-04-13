Kazakhstan preparing to switch to Latin alphabet

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Kazakh Education and Science Ministry is working to create a working group to switch the Kazakh language letters to Latin alphabet, head of the ministry’s Science Committee Bolatbek Abdrasilov said at the briefing April 13, Kazakhstan Today news agency reported.

Abdrasilov noted that the issue of transfer to Latin alphabet has been under discussion since 2012 and the experience of other countries including Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been studied.

According to Abdrasilov, the working group will include Kazakh linguistics and foreign experts who worked on such issues in other countries.

In an article published April 12 in the state-owned "Egemen Kazakhstan" newspaper, the Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev said that Kazakh language should be fully switched from Cyrillic to Latin alphabet by 2025. He asked the government to develop a single standard for the new Kazakh alphabet by the end of 2017.

