Gazprombank can help up Azerbaijani entrepreneurs’ competitive ability (UPDATE)

2017-04-13 16:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Russia’s Gazprombank is ready to provide the Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with the technologies that will allow them increase their competitive ability, Gazprombank First Vice President Alexander Kaznacheev said in a meeting with entrepreneurs in Baku Apr. 13.

“The shock caused by the decline in oil prices, faced by probably all countries, has already passed. Today, everyone thinks about development, returning to considering the investment programs, to increasing efficiency, and, of course, modernization of production is one of the most important elements for strengthening competitive ability in the global market,” noted the Gazprombank’s first vice president.

Kaznacheev said Gazprombank has been paying serious attention to working with Azerbaijan over the last two years.

“Particularly, we have become a member of the Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council, which includes all big Russian enterprises. Of course, this is a platform which allows us discussing a number of issues with Azerbaijani enterprises, including the economic and investment cooperation,” he added.

The Gazprombank Group includes many companies, which operate not only in the financial market, but also in the market of precious metals, oil and gas, construction and others.