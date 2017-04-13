Iran’s attorney-general likely to persecute Ahmadinejad
2017-04-13 | www.trend.az
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13
By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:
Iran's Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri has implicitly threatened to persecute former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad over his recent remarks against the country’s ruling elite.
Jafar Montazeri has said that measures will be taken in a proper time to probe into Ahmadinejad’s remarks, IRIB news agency reported.
Ahmadinejad had earlier lashed out at his critics who opposed policies on paying cash subsidies which was launched during the controversial president’s term.
In the meantime, a large number of Iranian conservatives have harshly criticized Mahmoud Ahmadinejan over his surprise decision to contest in the forthcoming presidential elections to be held May 19.