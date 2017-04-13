SOCAR building new platform at Bulla Deniz field

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has started the construction of a new offshore platform #12 at the Bulla Deniz offshore gas field, SOCAR said in a message.

The platform will be designed for drilling of five production wells, says the message.

Total area of the offshore platform will be 4,890 square meters.

“Currently, the work is underway on preparation of metal structures for the platform’s construction and the work continues on three out of the five supporting blocks,” says the message. “It is planned to produce 2.5 million cubic meters of gas and 500 tons of condensate per day from the new structure.”

Earlier, SOCAR First Vice President Khoshbakht Yusifzade said the company plans to install five new platforms designed to drill 26 wells at the Bulla Deniz field.

The operation of the Bulla Deniz field started in 1975. More than 62 billion cubic meters of gas and 12 million tons of oil and gas condensate have been produced at the field since then.

