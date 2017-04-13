Russian and Central Asian presidents to meet in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

A regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the heads of states of the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek April 14, Kyrgyz president’s press-service said in a message.

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which is a supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union will be attended by the presidents of all member countries of the union - Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia. Moreover Moldova’s president who was invited by his Kyrgyz counterpart will take part in the meeting.

At the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the issues of economic interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union will be discussed.

The parties will also discuss international cooperation and further integration in Eurasia. Moreover the heads of states of the Eurasian Economic Union will consider the appeal of Moldova on granting it the status of an observer state in union.

At the informal meeting of the heads of the CSTO member states, the issues of further development of the organization, as well as the deepening of cooperation in the sphere of regional security will be discussed. The presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Armenia will take part in the meeting.

