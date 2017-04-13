Russian Export Center to open trading house in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

The Russian Export Center plans to open a trading house in Azerbaijan in 2018, Nikita Gusakov, managing director for business development and underwriting at the Export Insurance Agency of Russia (EXIAR), said.

Gusakov, also a member of the management board at EXIAR, made the remarks at a meeting with businessmen in Baku Apr. 13.

“We are developing a network of our trading houses,” he said. “Currently, we have four trading houses in different countries, and several more operate on the basis of trade missions of the Russian Federation.”

Gusakov added that it is planned to open four or five new trading houses this year.

“A trading house is a platform entrepreneurs can use to sell their goods,” he noted. “In Azerbaijan we will mainly aim at working with small and medium-sized businesses.”

At the same time, he added that the trading house in Azerbaijan will be the first for the Russian Export Center in the South Caucasus.