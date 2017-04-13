Astana to host meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Astana will host a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers on April 21, TASS quoted Bakhtier Khakimov, a special SCO envoy of the Russian President as saying.

According to Khakimov, the foreign ministers of the SCO will consider the draft project on the completion of the procedure of joining of India and Pakistan to the organization a.

Moreover the issues of preparations for the summit of the organization on June 8-9 in Astana will be discussed.

The SCO was established in 2001. The SCO members now are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Iran, Mongolia and Belarus are the SCO observer-countries, while Turkey, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.