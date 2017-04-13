Attorney General: Iran blocks 2,500 Telegram channels per day

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran's Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri has said that the country on average per day blocks 2,500 channels on Telegram, the most popular messaging app in the Islamic Republic with millions of users, Mehr news agency reported.



Officials believe that blocking the social media platform is not a sufficient measure and the country needs to create national intranet, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri added.



Ahead of upcoming presidential elections in Iran, the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani’s administration seems concerned over restrictions put on pro-reformist Telegram channels by domestic security organizations close to conservative-backed rivals.



A group of the administrators of Telegram channels alongside at least three pro-reformist journalists were arrested mid-March.



Following the arrests, a group of Iranian MPs as well as reformist figures linked the detentions with the May 19 election.