US keeps eye on Southern Gas Corridor’s implementation

2017-04-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The US is focusing on the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and its support by Washington remains stable and long-lasting, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said.

Cekuta made remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev in Baku Apr. 13, the Azerbaijani energy ministry said.

According to the ministry, during the meeting Cekuta and Aliyev discussed the Offshore Technology Conference to be held in Houston, US in early May, cooperation in the energy sector, energy security issues and the situation in the world energy market.

Aliyev stressed that the work on Shah Deniz-2 project, the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and TANAP construction is at a satisfactory level.

The Azerbaijani minister expressed concern over some difficulties with the implementation of the TAP project in the territory of Italy, which can affect the launch of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Aliyev appreciated Italian Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda’s position on the TAP construction, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that holding of the third meeting of the Consultative Council on the Southern Gas Corridor gave impetus to speeding up the work.

Aliyev said that the joint decision made by OPEC and non-OPEC-members to reduce oil production proved to be effective and positively affected the world oil market, the ministry said.

