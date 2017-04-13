Lawyer: Blogger Lapshin has no heart problems

2017-04-13 20:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Information spread by the Armenian websites about heart problems of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is under arrest in Azerbaijan, is false, Lapshin’s lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend Apr. 13.

Chernin said that he met with Lapshin and he has no health problems.

“Moreover, Lapshin has been present at the proceeding in the Baku Court of Appeal today,” the lawyer added.

The Nasimi District Court in Baku, during a legal proceeding, extended the detention term of blogger Alexander Lapshin for three months.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, 2017, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan.

Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.