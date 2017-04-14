Two PKK terrorists killed in southeast Turkey

Two PKK terrorists were killed by security forces in Turkey’s southeastern Hakkari province Thursday, a military source said, Anadolu reported.

The two terrorists were killed while they were trying to sneak into a military base in the Semdinli district of Hakkari, a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.