Zarif: US unilateral move against Syria unacceptable

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed regional issues, Syria in particular, as well as other issues of mutual interest with his several counterparts during separate telephone calls late on Thursday, IRNA reported.

In a telephone call with his Kazakh counterpart, Zarif described US’ unilateral move against Syria as unacceptable, underlining the need for impartial international probe into chemical attack in that country.

During the dialogue, the two ministers also exchanged views on the latest developments of Astana talks.

Meanwhile, in another telephone conversation with the Venezuelan foreign minister, Zarf referred to recent developments in Syria, calling on the Non-Aligned Movement to be more active in Damascus developments.

Venezuela is the present rotating president of the NAM.

During another phone calls with his Brazilian and Bolivian counterparts respectively, Zarif condemned chemical attack in Syria as well as US’ unilateral move against the country urging for an international impartial investigation into it.

US warships deployed to the eastern Mediterranean launched a barrage of 59 Tomahawk missiles against an airfield southeast of the western Syrian city of Homs on April 7 (Friday).