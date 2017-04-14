Erdogan, Putin discuss latest developments in Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the latest developments in Syria by phone on Thursday, according to the Turkish presidency, Anadolu reported.

During the conversation, the two leaders highlighted the importance of joint efforts by Ankara and Moscow to continue the work of the Geneva and Astana peace talks.

The Idlib chemical attack on April 4 which killed more than 100 civilians and injured around 500 other people topped Thursday’s discussion, a presidency source added.

Both leaders agreed to work together to sustain the Syria ceasefire in general and backed an investigation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into the Idlib incident.

Putin and Erdogan also agreed that the normalization of ties between their two countries should be accelerated.