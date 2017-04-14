Baku, Brussels discussing visa abolition

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

The abolition of visas for Azerbaijani citizens is one of the topics of discussions between Baku and Brussels, said Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev Apr. 14.

The agreements on visa simplification and readmission, signed between Azerbaijan and the EU, have been in force for several years, noted Hajiyev.

He said that the successful cooperation within these agreements creates favorable conditions for reaching a new level of negotiations on visa issues.

The spokesperson also didn’t rule out the possibility of considering the issue of abolishing visas within the framework of negotiations on a new strategic cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.