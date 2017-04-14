Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-04-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 118 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 14.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns and 82-millimeter mortars.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Voskevan village of the Noyemberyan district, and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munnjuglu and Alibayli villages of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygepar villages of Armenia’s Berd district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of the Gadabay district were shot at from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army also underwent fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt village of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Marzili, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Bash Gervend, Javahirli, Yusifjanli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.