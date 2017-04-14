Iran’s electricity down despite output capacity growth

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:

Iran’s domestic electricity sales decreased by more than 21 terawatt-hours (TWh) to 206.3 TWh during the last fiscal year, according to Energy Ministry.

The statistics of the annual report, released on the Ministry’s website indicate that the country increased the power generation capacity by about 2.64 GW, but the actual gross electricity generation decreased by 5.218 TWh during the last fiscal year, compared to the same period of the previous year. Iran’s fiscal year started on March 21.

Electricity consumption Last fiscal year TWh Y/Y change TWh Share of total consumption Number of consumers (1000) Housing sector 70.587 -5.516 34.2% 27,220 Public sector 19.587 -2.609 9.5% 1,570 Industrial sector 64.535 -7.692 31.3% 222 Agriculture sector 32.712 -3.377 15.9% 396 Commercial sector 15.047 -1.633 7.2% 4,280 Street light 3.839 -0.178 1.1% - Total 206.308 -21.003 100 -

The country increased electricity imports by 4 percent to 4.336 TWh and decreased electricity exports by 33 percent to 6.503 TWh, the official statistics indicate.

It is not clear why the country’s actual electricity output decreased, while the nominal power generation capacity increased.

Iran increased gas deliveries to power plants by 4.7 percent to 57.74 billion cubic meters, while fuel oil and gas oil deliveries declined by 35.2 percent and 0.6 percent to 4,446 million liters and 5,732 million liters respectively.

Iranian officials also say that about 11 percent of produced power in Iran is lose in network.

Thermal power plants shared 83.27 percent of the country’s total nominal power generation capacity, while hydropower shared 15.05 percent. The rest of volume belongs to nuclear power (1.33 percent) and renewables (0.34 percent).