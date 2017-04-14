BHOS students’ field trip to Sangachal terminal

Third-year Chemical Engineering students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) were given a rare opportunity to visit Sangachal terminal operated by BP. Their field trip to the one of the world's largest oil and gas terminals was arranged within the Higher School cooperation with company BP in Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the students made a bus tour of the Sangachal terminal facilities, which include oil and gas processing facilities, crude oil storage tanks, pump stations and other facilities. They were informed about modern equipment and advanced technologies installed and used at this unique industrial complex as well as about working conditions and Health, Safety and Environment policies and regulations. As the students learned, the Sangachal terminal, located 55km south of Baku, is a vital link in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry. It receives, processes, stores and exports crude oil and gas produced from all operated BP assets in the Caspian basin. Currently, the Sangachal terminal, which covers an area of about 550 hectares, undergoes a major expansion. This will allow to further increase the importance of the terminal to regional oil and gas industry.

At the end of the field trip, BP representatives held a presentation for BHOS students, provided them with information materials and answered their questions.

Within cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and BP in Azerbaijan, another field trip to ATA (Amec-Tekfen-Azfen) yard was arranged. During the visit, the students were familiarized with operations carried out at the ATA Yard for the projects operated by BP in Azerbaijan.