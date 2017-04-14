Iran’s FM in Moscow to discuss Syria crisis

2017-04-14 10:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran for Moscow on April 14 to attend trilateral talks with Russian and Syrian counterparts, IRNA reported.



According to the report, the core of negotiations would be searching a “integrated way” to end Syria’s lasting 6-year crisis.

Zarif's talks are likely to be centered around the recent suspected chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Syria, which left 89 people dead.



In response to the chemical attack on the rebel-held town, dozens of US missiles hit Shayrat airfield in western Syrian province of Homs.



Iran strongly condemned the United States’ missile strike on Shayrat airbase, where allegedly Bashar Asad’s forces conducted deadly chemical attack on civilian people.

Iran and Russia are Bashar Asad’s major allies.