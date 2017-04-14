Kazakhstan to start exporting diesel fuel in 2018

2017-04-14 10:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Kazakhstan plans to start exporting gasoline and diesel fuel in 2018 after the completion of modernization of the country’s refineries, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told Astana TV channel.

As much as three big oil refineries are operation in Kazakhstan. According to Bozumbayev, modernization of Atyrau and Pavlodar refineries will be completed in the second half of 2017. The first stage of modernization of Shymkent plant will be completed this summer. The second stage of modernization of this refinery will be completed next year.

According to Bozumbaev, the modernization of the refineries will increase their capacity. It will allow meeting the domestic demand for gasoline and diesel fuel and export over one million tons of diesel fuel abroad. The minister noted that it will be supplied to Central Asian states and Afghanistan.

Currently Kazakhstan imports 30 percent of high-octane gasoline and over 10 percent of diesel fuel to meet domestic demand.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova