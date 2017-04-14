Meeting for energy co-op within GUAM may be held in fall 2017

A special meeting on specific lines of development of energy cooperation within the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) may be held in September-October 2017, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said at a meeting with GUAM Secretary General Altay Efendiev.

During the meeting, Efendiev noted that favorable conditions were created for the development of energy cooperation between the member countries of the organization, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry said in a message.

He added that Azerbaijan, which has a developed transportation system and transport corridors, should take advantage of these opportunities.

Efendiev also offered holding meetings to expand energy cooperation within GUAM in the Ukraine-Azerbaijan and Georgia-Azerbaijan formats.

Natig Aliyev, in turn, noted that energy cooperation within GUAM can be effective for any project that meets the common interests of the organization member states.

The energy minister said GUAM should specify proposals for projects, which all the organization members can be attracted to, and the format of their discussions. Only after that, a special meeting on specific lines of energy cooperation development may be held in September-October 2017.

Efendiev, for his part, noted that GUAM plans to start discussing those issues with other members of the organization in a short time.