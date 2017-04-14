Kazakhstan’s trade with EAEU up

2017-04-14 12:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amounted to $2.58 billion in January-February 2017, which is by 56 percent more than in the same period of 2016, Kazakh Statistics Committee said.

Kazakhstan’s exports to fellow EAEU countries increased by 42.6 percent to $742 million in this period, while imports were up by 62.2 percent hitting $1.84 billion, said the committee.

A lion’s share – almost $2.43 billion – of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the EAEU countries accounted for the trade with Russia. Kazakhstan’s exports to Russia increased by 40.1 percent to $671.6 million in January-February 2017 compared to the first two months of 2016. The country’s imports from Russia increased by 64 percent to $1.75 billion in the reporting period as compared the same period of 2016.

Kazakhstan exports mineral products (38.5 percent of the total volume of the country's export to the EAEU), metals and metal products (34.8 percent), chemicals (13.3 percent), products of animal and vegetable origin and ready foodstuff (7.6 percent) to the EAEU countries.

The country mainly imports chemicals (23 percent of the total volume of the country's imports from the EAEU), mineral products (20.6 percent), vehicles and equipment (19.7 percent), metals and metal products (12.9 percent), products of animal and vegetable origin and ready foodstuff (11.8 percent).

In 2016, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the EAEU countries decreased by 16.8 percent to $13.58 billion as compared to 2015.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization for regional economic integration. Its members are Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

